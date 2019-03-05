Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Removed with possible side injury
Pena exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies with an apparent side injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pena was removed after wincing and grabbing his side during an at-bat in the seventh inning Tuesday. He was promptly replaced by Andrew Knizner behind the dish. Pena should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.
