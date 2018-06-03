Pena will be behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates.

Pena was expected to surrender primary catching duties when Carson Kelly was reinstated from the disabled list May 26, but the former has yet to see his opportunities dry up. With Kelly mustering just two hits in 25 at-bats this season, it appears Pena will continue to retain the top spot on the depth chart until Kelly's bat heats up. With an unremarkable .243/.280/.357 season line of his own, Pena hasn't quite done enough to warrant a roster spot outside of NL-only and deep mixed leagues that start two catchers.