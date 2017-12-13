Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Signs with Cardinals
Pena agreed to a minor-league deal with St. Louis on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pena spent the past two seasons in the Orioles' system, and wound up playing in 19 big-league games during that span. During 51 contests with Triple-A Norfolk in 2017, the catcher slashed .278/.309/.450 with six home runs and 18 RBI. Although he may not make an impact at the major-league level, Pena will serve as organizational depth for the Redbirds moving forward.
