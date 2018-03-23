Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Wins spot on roster
Pena will be the backup catcher on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pena joined the Cardinals on a minor-league deal in mid-December and turned a solid spring into a spot on the big-league roster heading into next weekend. With Yadier Molina firmly entrenched as the starting backstop, Pena may only see a little action every week, but the 28-year-old is next in line were Molina to miss an extended period of time due to injury.
