The Mets traded Elissalt to the Cardinals on Wednesday alongside Jesus Baez and Nate Dohm in exchange for Ryan Helsley, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Elissalt has spent the vast majority of this season in Single-A, where he turned in a 3.02 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 50.2 innings. The Mets promoted him to High-A Brooklyn following the All-Star break, and the 23-year-old right-hander responded by surrendering just two runs in 5.2 innings during his first High-A start. He'll presumably report to High-A Peoria to begin his tenure with the Cardinals.