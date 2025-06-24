Cardinals' Garrett Hampson: Claimed by Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals claimed Hampson off waivers from the Reds on Tuesday.
The utility player will offer protection all over the field for the Cardinals but is unlikely to play much. Hampson, 30, is a career .238/.301/.357 hitter over parts of eight major-league seasons.
