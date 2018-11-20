Cabrera's contract was selected by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

St. Louis protected Cabrera from the Rule 5 draft by placing him on the 40-man roster. The 22-year-old lefty spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery and was traded to the Cardinals just prior to the July deadline. He accrued a 4.27 ERA with 145 punchouts over 137 innings at Double-A last year.

