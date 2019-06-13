Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Back with big club
Cabrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game against the Mets.
Ryan Helsley (shoulder impingement) landed on the injured list, so the Cardinals needed a fresh bullpen arm. Cabrera has only worked as a starter this year, and last pitched June 9, so he could piggyback Daniel Ponce de Leon's start Friday in New York.
