Cabrera, who secured his 13th hold in Saturday's win over the Giants, has back-to-back scoreless efforts following a three-appearance stretch where he surrendered seven earned runs across 2.2 innings.

The normally reliable left-hander came unglued in that early July stretch, giving up three earned runs apiece on two separate occasions. However, Cabrera was able to right his ship in his last appearance before the All-Star break with a scoreless frame against the Cubs, and he came back Saturday with a scoreless two-thirds of an inning versus the Giants. Cabrera's 13 holds are comfortably a career high and have made him a valuable asset in formats that count that statistic.