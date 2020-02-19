Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Candidate for short-term starter
Cabrera is one of several pitchers that could temporarily fill Miles Mikolas' (forearm) spot in the rotation while the latter is sidelined, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera has garnered plenty of starting experience during a minor-league career that dates back to 2015, and he even logged a pair of starts during his initial big-league stint last season. The 23-year-old southpaw is therefore a candidate to take Mikolas' spot while the latter recovers from a flexor tendon injury over the next month-plus, but Cabrera faces competition from a crowded field of candidates that includes Kwang-Hyun Kim, John Gant, Ryan Helsley and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
