Cabrera (illness) reported to camp Saturday and played catch at Busch Stadium, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The young southpaw was absent from the first couple weeks of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's now cleared the league's testing protocols. Cabrera may not be ready for the start of the season with less than a week until Opening Day, especially as manager Mike Shildt indicated the 23-year-old won't be rushed into game readiness.

