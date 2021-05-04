Cabrera notched his fifth hold in a win over the Mets on Monday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout over a scoreless inning.

Cabrera had some issues with location, as his final line implies, with only nine of his 22 pitches getting into the strike zone. The left-hander hadn't issued a walk since April 19 -- a span of five appearances -- prior to Monday's pair of free passes. Cabrera has allowed an earned run in two of his last four trips to the mound, but he still has a solid 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHP across his first 13.2 innings of 2021.