Cabrera had an acrylic nail attached to his left middle finger Monday and should be available out of the bullpen by Tuesday or Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander suffered a cracked fingernail during an appearance against the Indians on Saturday, leading to his exit from the contest. Manager Mike Shildt relayed Monday that the soreness in Cabrera's finger had already begun subsiding.
