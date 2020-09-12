Cabrera was identified by manager Mike Shildt as a candidate to see save opportunities the rest of the season in the wake of Giovanny Gallegos' (groin) placement on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera recently moved past a cracked fingernail and just saw a streak of five consecutive scoreless appearances snapped Thursday by the Tigers. The left-hander is still sporting an impressive 3.29 ERA and solid 1.17 WHIP across 13.2 innings (12 appearances), but the one-time minor-league starter has just one save in a professional career that dates back to 2015.