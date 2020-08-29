Cabrera left Saturday's game as a result of a cracked fingernail on his left middle finger, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Cabrera pitched one scoreless inning Saturday, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out three. However, he was unable to progress as he exited the contest with a trainer prior to the seventh inning. It's unclear whether the southpaw will miss any additional time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Nabs second victory•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Stuck with loss•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Records first MLB win•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Recalled from alternate camp•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Solid BP despite hard contact•