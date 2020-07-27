Cabrera is "progressing nicely" at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield according to manager Mike Shildt, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera was a late arrival for summer camp after a positive COVID-19 test and was therefore left off the Opening Day roster in order to make up for lost time. He's apparently been putting his Springfield deployment to good use, having already thrown one bullpen session that he recovered well from and lining up for a second one no later than Monday. If all continues smoothly, Cabrera will move on to facing hitters in live batting practice before being considered for activation.