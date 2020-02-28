Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Dominates in first spring outing
Cabrera started Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Astros, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and no walks while recording two strikeouts.
The hard-throwing left-hander, who's considered one of many candidates for one of the two open spots in the Cardinals' rotation to start the season, made a very strong case for his candidacy in his first taste of spring action. Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cabrera allowed just one ball to leave the infield over his pair of frames and was able to hit 96 mph on the radar gun with his sinker. The 23-year-old also recorded two called third strikes with his curveball and was extremely sharp, throwing 19 of 23 pitches for strikes, including a second-inning stretch during which he landed 10 of 11 pitches in the strike zone. Goold also reports Cabrera is focused on being more aggressive this spring, especially with his breaking pitch, with the goal being to throw it with the same velocity as his fastball and from the same arm slot.
