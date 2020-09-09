Cabrera (3-1) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless fourth inning.

He took over for Daniel Ponce de Leon after the Cards had grabbed a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the third, and Cabrera's effectiveness earned him the win from the official scorer. The southpaw has only been scored upon once in his last nine appearances, and on the year he now sports a 2.70 ERA and 19:10 K:BB through 13.1 innings, conceding only four hits during that time.