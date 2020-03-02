Play

Cabrera exited Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had an impressive outing during his first start of the spring Wednesday, but he was forced to exit Monday's game with trainers while potentially favoring his hand. The exact nature and severity of the injury are not yet known. The southpaw is in contention for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen to begin the season, but it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss time as a result of his injury.

