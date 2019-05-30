Cabrera is expected to remain in the Cardinals' rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals have yet to officially announce their pitching plans beyond this weekend, but it sounds like Cabrera will remain in the mix for the time being after debuting against the Phillies earlier in the week -- allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out five in that outing. That said, with Alex Reyes stretching out in the minors, Cabrera may only be given a few more opportunities to prove he deserves to remain in the rotation long term.