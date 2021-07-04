Cabrera (1-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one across one inning, taking the loss against the Rockies on Saturday.

Cabrera entered the game with one out in the seventh inning. He allowed the first three runs of the game after surrendering a three-run homer to Trevor Story. Saturday was the first time he allowed three runs in one appearance. The 24-year-old has a 3.23 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 39 innings.