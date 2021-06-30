Cabrera secured his 11th hold in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and two walks while recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

Cabrera didn't exactly help himself with some fairly significant control issues, as he got just eight of his 19 pitches into the strike zone. Ultimately, he was able to wiggle out of trouble with the help of fellow reliever Andrew Miller, who got the final out of the seventh inning. Cabrera has now allowed at least one run in five of his last 12 appearances, leading to an elevated 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP during that stretch.