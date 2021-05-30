Cabrera secured his ninth hold in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while also recording a strikeout.

Cabrera lowered his ERA to 1.75 with his 13th consecutive scoreless inning, a stretch spanning 12 appearances. The left-hander does sometimes tempt fate with spotty control (4.2 BB/9), but his high 90s fastball and 83.3 percent LOB rate have helped him frequently wiggle out of trouble.