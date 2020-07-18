Cabrera was described by manager Mike Shildt on Friday as "getting closer" to making his summer camp debut, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had recently produced a second positive COVID-19 test after initially generating one during the team's summer camp intake process. However, Shildt's comments offer reason for optimism, although it's also important to note Cabrera would likely not be ready to pitch in the earliest stages of the regular season even if he arrived in the coming days. Shildt also noted Cabrera would not be rushed once he is on site, although anticipation is high for the southpaw due to his 96 mph fastball and a curve he focused on improving this past offseason.