Cabrera (4-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and struck out the side.

Cabrera was on the hill for the third straight day, although his Saturday appearance had been cut short due to issues with his cracked fingernail. The left-hander had then allowed an earned over 1.1 innings Sunday against the Reds before bouncing back with Monday's stellar effort. Cabrera has notched half of his four wins on the season during September, a month in which he's already compiled 12 strikeouts across 7.2 innings.