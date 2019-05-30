Cabrera (0-1) took the loss in his major-league debut Wednesday at Philadelphia by giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Cabrera ran into trouble immediately as he issued a four-pitch walk to start the game, helping lead to a two-run first inning for the Phillies (though both runs were unearned due to an error). The 22-year-old lasted only 53 pitches and left one runner on base -- which came around to score -- when he exited during the fourth inning. It's not clear whether the Cardinals plan to give Cabrera another look look in the rotation, as they could potentially go without a fifth starter until late next week due to Monday's off day.