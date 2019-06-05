Cabrera (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Cardinals fell 4-1 to the Reds. He failed to strike out a batter.

The rookie wasn't fooling anyone on the night -- Cabrera fired 62 strikes among his 95 pitches, but alarmingly he didn't generate a single swinging strike. Alex Reyes (finger) struggled in his last start for Triple-A Memphis, which may have bought Cabrera a little more time in the majors, but the young southpaw hasn't shown anything yet to indicate he's really ready for the assignment. If he remains in the rotation, Cabrera's next outing will come Sunday, on the road against the Cubs.