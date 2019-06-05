Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Hit hard by Reds
Cabrera (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Cardinals fell 4-1 to the Reds. He failed to strike out a batter.
The rookie wasn't fooling anyone on the night -- Cabrera fired 62 strikes among his 95 pitches, but alarmingly he didn't generate a single swinging strike. Alex Reyes (finger) struggled in his last start for Triple-A Memphis, which may have bought Cabrera a little more time in the majors, but the young southpaw hasn't shown anything yet to indicate he's really ready for the assignment. If he remains in the rotation, Cabrera's next outing will come Sunday, on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Next start confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Expected to remain in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Handed loss in debut•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Officially promoted for debut•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...