Cabrera, who recorded his third hold in a win over the Reds on Saturday, has an unblemished ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across the 4.2 innings over his last five appearances.

The hard-throwing left-hander has clearly settled into a nice groove after an uneven start to the season, lowering his season ERA and WHIP to 2.61 and 0.97, respectively. Cabrera should continue to see occasional hold opportunities -- the three he's garnered thus far represent a career high -- as he's increasingly proven trustworthy preserving leads in later-inning scenarios.