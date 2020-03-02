Cabrera is dealing with a cracked fingernail on his left hand that forced him to exit Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Cabrera appeared to avoid a serious injury after leaving Monday's game, and it's unlikely that he'll miss much, if any, time as a result. The southpaw allowed two walks and one hit while recording one strikeout over one scoreless inning against the Twins prior to his departure.