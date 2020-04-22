Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Likely promotion candidate
Cabrera would be a likely beneficiary of expanded rosters in an abbreviated 2020 season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The southpaw was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on March 26, but Hummel notes both Cabrera's stuff and ability to serve as a spot starter when necessary render him an appealing resource to utilize an extra roster spot on. The 23-year-old can exceed 96 mph with his fastball and flashed his ability to miss bats during spring training, posting a 1.50 ERA and 8:2 K:BB across six innings over four appearances (two starts). Another factor that could contribute to Cabrera's chances of opening the campaign on the big-league roster is the chance the minor-league season is cancelled altogether, a development that would offer the Cardinals further incentive to keep the promising pitcher in an environment where he can still see occasional game action.
