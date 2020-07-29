Cabrera (illness) is scheduled to throw live batting practice at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera and fellow hurler Alex Reyes have both been building their arms up in Springfield the last several days after positive COVID-19 tests delayed their arrivals at summer camp. Cabrera was described as "progressing nicely" by manager Mike Shildt earlier in the week and has already thrown a pair of bullpen sessions that he's recovered well from. If the live BP session goes smoothly Wednesday, Cabrera could potentially be added to the big-league roster shortly thereafter.