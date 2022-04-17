Cabrera allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in 1.2 innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Cabrera has allowed a run in each of his last two outings, but he's earned holds both times. The damage on his line Saturday came from a Victor Caratini solo home run in the eighth inning. Cabrera has a 6:2 K:BB across 3.2 innings, but he'll need to work on keeping the ball in the yard -- he only allowed three homers in 70 innings last season. For now, the southpaw remains behind Giovanny Gallegos in the closer hierarchy.