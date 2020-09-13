Cabrera will be available for Sunday's game against the Reds after being removed from Saturday's contest for precautionary reasons related to a fingernail injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The cracked fingernail is an issue the left-hander has dealt with since spring training, and it cropped up again Saturday while throwing his warm-up pitches, so he didn't actually face a batter. Cabrera has been solid out of the bullpen with a 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 13.2 innings this season.