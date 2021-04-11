Cabrera has posted a 3.86 ERA, 3:3 K:BB and two holds across the 4.2 innings covering his first four appearances.

The talented but control-challenged left-hander had one hiccup against the Reds last Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk over one inning. However, Cabrera has posted a combined 3.2 scoreless frames over his other three trips to the mound, and he's encouragingly stayed away from issuing any walks to the nine batters he's faced across his last two appearances.