Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Moved to Triple-A
Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Cabrera is on track to open the year in the minors with the delayed start to the regular season giving the Cardinals extra time to get healthy. It's unclear whether Cabrera will work as a starter or reliever with Memphis after being deployed in both roles last season.
