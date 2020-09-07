Cabrera retired four hitters -- all via strikeout -- while yielding one hit in his relief appearance Sunday in the Cardinals' 7-3 win over the Cubs.

Cabrera also recorded two outs during an appearance in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, so his usage on back-to-back days seemingly implies that he's moved past the cracked fingernail he developed coming out of an Aug. 29 outing. The 23-year-old lefty made two starts with the big club in 2019 and was a member of the Triple-A Memphis rotation last season, but the Cardinals don't seem prepared to remove him from the bullpen anytime soon, even though the club will have a need for some extra starters over the next couple weeks with a slew of doubleheaders on tap.