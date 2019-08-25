Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Mows down 12 in Memphis
Cabrera (5-6) recorded the victory in Triple-A Memphis' win over Omaha on Saturday, posting 12 strikeouts and allowing just one hit and two walks while also uncorking a wild pitch over seven scoreless innings.
The right-hander had some modest control issues while working up to 107 pitches, but his final line speaks to his overall dominance. It was a second straight strong outing for Cabrera, who'd also managed a six-inning quality start versus Round Rock in his previous turn. The last pair of successes notwithstanding, Cabrera has scuffled overall with the Redbirds since his June 25 return from the big leagues, generating a 5.96 ERA over 54.1 innings during that span. However, he's partly offset that with an impressive 59 strikeouts in that same sample.
