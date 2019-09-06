Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Nabs save in blowout
Cabrera was credited with his first save in a win over the Giants on Thursday, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and recorded three strikeouts.
Saves are not normally associated with 10-0 victories, but the fact Cabrera preserved the lead for the final three innings technically qualified him for such. It was the 22-year-old southpaw's first appearance since his most recent callup last Sunday, and he should continue seeing occasional relief work throughout the balance of the season.
