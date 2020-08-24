Cabrera (2-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Reds on Sunday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed no hits and one walk.

Cabrera came on for starter Daniel Ponce de Leon with two outs in the fifth and impressively recorded six outs on just 14 pitches. The left-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in three consecutive appearances, lowering his ERA from 8.10 to 4.26 in the process.