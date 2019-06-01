Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Next start confirmed
Updating a previous report, Cabrera will remain in the Cardinals' rotation and will make his next start Tuesday against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera had a relatively rocky introduction to the big leagues last Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while recording five strikeouts. However, the rookie made a good enough impression to leave team brass wanting to see him at the big-league level for at least one more start. "Overall, [Cabrera's] stuff looked way different from what all of us experienced in Spring Training, so that was good to see," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "He clearly has an electric arm, has a chance to really be an exciting pitcher in the big leagues. His ability to start is exciting."
More News
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Expected to remain in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Handed loss in debut•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Officially promoted for debut•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...