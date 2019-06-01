Updating a previous report, Cabrera will remain in the Cardinals' rotation and will make his next start Tuesday against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had a relatively rocky introduction to the big leagues last Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while recording five strikeouts. However, the rookie made a good enough impression to leave team brass wanting to see him at the big-league level for at least one more start. "Overall, [Cabrera's] stuff looked way different from what all of us experienced in Spring Training, so that was good to see," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "He clearly has an electric arm, has a chance to really be an exciting pitcher in the big leagues. His ability to start is exciting."