Cabrera was recalled as expected ahead of his major-league debut Wednesday against the Phillies.

The 22-year-old's numbers through 39.2 innings at Triple-A Memphis hardly scream "big-league ready," as he's struggled to a 6.35 ERA, but he'll get the chance nonetheless. It's unclear if he'll make just one spot start or if he's auditioning for a regular role in the rotation. Outfielder Lane Thomas was sent down in a corresponding move.