Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Cabrera earned some setup work for the Cardinals over the first half of August, but he gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings over his last two outings and will now lose his spot on the active roster. Zack Thompson was called up Saturday to take Cabrera's place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Snags win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Tagged with loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Could be activated Friday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Scheduled for bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Placed on injured list•