Cabrera (1-0) issued one walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday versus the Marlins.

Cabrera pitched the eighth inning, and he became the pitcher of record after Nolan Arenado opened the scoring in the top of the ninth with a two-run blast. Cabrera had allowed runs in each of his last two outings before Wednesday. For the season, he's posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB with two holds in four appearances.