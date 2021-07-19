Cabrera (2-3) got the win over the Giants on Sunday after tossing a scoreless, hitless inning while walking a batter and striking out two.

Cabrera came in to begin the seventh and recorded two quick punchouts before walking Austin Slater. He got the next batter out and was awarded his first win since May 22 after the Cardinals took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. The 24-year-old has now put together three straight scoreless outings and has a win and a hold over that span after a rough stretch to begin the month. Overall, he owns a 3.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50:25 K:BB over 42.2 innings this year.