Cabrera was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Saturday.

The Cardinals didn't provide an injury designation for Cabrera's placement on the injured list, signaling that the southpaw is likely on the COVID-19 IL. If that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols, but his recovery timetable will depend on whether he's tested positive for the virus. Jake Woodford was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, while Zack Thompson should see increased looks in high-leverage situations while Cabrera is sidelined.