Cabrera was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield on Wednesday and is expected to join the team for an afternoon workout, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Having already endured his own bout with coronavirus this summer, Cabrera will now help shore up a roster that's been significantly depleted for the time being due to the COVID infections of multiple players. The southpaw has been been sharp during bullpen sessions and batting practice in Springfield, and he should be capable of filling a multi-inning role out of the bullpen if necessary.