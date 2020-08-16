Cabrera (1-0) was credited with the victory in the Cardinals' win over the White Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader despite allowing two earned runs on one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out two.

The right-hander worked himself into some trouble after striking out Yoan Moncada to start the fourth inning, walking Yasmani Grandal and eventually surrendering a two-run home run to Eloy Jimenez that gave the White Sox a 3-1 lead. However, the Cardinals made Cabrera the pitcher of record in the visitors' half of the fifth inning with a four-run rally that gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The appearance was Cabrera's first of the season after he got a late start to summer camp due to a bout with COVID-19 and then saw the team's schedule paused for over two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.