Cabrera recorded a five-out save, striking out three in the process during the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has long been regarded as a top-15 prospect for the Cardinals and has the pedigree of a strikeout machine. He has thrown 18.2 innings in 2020, logging a 2.89 ERA with 28 strikeouts.

More News