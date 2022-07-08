Cabrera (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Cabrera spent nearly two weeks on the COVID-19 injured list but has been throwing bullpens in recent days and will rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen without requiring a rehab assignment. He posted a 2.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 15 innings over his 10 appearances leading up to his IL stint, and he should reclaim his setup role now that he's healthy.
