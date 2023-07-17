The Cardinals designated Cabrera for assignment Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Woo relays that the Cardinals had been receiving trade inquiries for Cabrera, but St. Louis' decision to remove him from the 40-man roster perhaps suggests that the lefty reliever's market wasn't as robust as anticipated. The Cardinals will still have the ability to trade Cabrera over the next week, but he'll otherwise get exposed to waivers if no deal is reached. The 26-year-old posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 32 innings out of the St. Louis bullpen this season.